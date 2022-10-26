    Menu
    India

    Meeting of state home ministers, home secys, and DGPs to be addressed by PM Modi

    author-img
    The Hawk
    October26/ 2022

    New Delhi (The Hawk): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a 'Chintan Shivir' of state home ministers and DGPs via videoconferencing on Friday.

    According to the PMO, the event will take place in Haryana on October 27 and 28 at Surajkund. In addition to state home secretaries, the heads of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Central Police Organizations (CPOs) will be there.

    According to the Prime Minister's Office, this is an effort to implement Modi's 'Panch Pran' (five pledges) from his Independence Day speech, which call for "a national perspective" to be brought to bear on the formulation of policy regarding matters of internal security. It was added that the'shivir,' held in the spirit of cooperative federalism, would lead to greater synergy in planning and coordination between the various stakeholders at the Centre and state levels.

    Categories :IndiaTags :meeting with PM Narendra Modi Chintan Shivir
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in