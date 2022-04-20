Meet 'Machaan Wale Baba', Who Claims To Make Minimum Contact With Ground

Prayagraj: As Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh is witnessing one of the largest human gatherings on the auspicious occasion of the 2019 Kumbh Mela, there are indeed several things which are grabbing the eyeballs of the visitors.

There are many new things to be seen in the Kumbh and one such person that has attracted the attention is Shri mahant Ram Krishna Das Tyagi ji Maharaj, who is also known as 'Machaan wale baba'.

Machaan baba is practising (sadhna) since 1975 which he claims has made him in minimum contact with the ground. Speaking to ANI, the baba said that he interacts and greets everyone from the machaan only.

His pandal in Kumbh provides 24-hour service to nearly 5,000 visitors daily which is free of cost and open for all. Another initiative he has started is the free medical dispensary which caters to the health and ailments of the pilgrims. The pandal also invites people to live in the region which can accommodate 5,000 people.

Apart from such personalities, the Kumbh Mela is one of the only opportunities to see the reclusive Naga Sadhus as some of whom live in caves after taking a vow of celibacy and renouncing worldly possessions.

The Kumbh Mela is a display not only for the Indians but also foreign tourists who come from all across the world to witness the much-awaited event. Besides saints and seers, foreign tourists have also arrived to attend the event. The 55-day long Kumbh Mela, which began on Tuesday, will end on March 4. It is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of Ganges River will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins.