Meerut: 4 killed after a building collapse during demolition drive

Four people have reportedly been killed after a building collapsed during an anti-encroachment drive in Meerut Cantonment on 8 July. According to media reports, the incident took place after the Cantonment board authorities reached the spot and asked people to vacate the shopping complex. Local media reported that the shopping complex was apparently built illegally and the authorities conducted the demolition drive even before people left the building. Another report added that the authorities directed the bulldozer towards the building much before people could vacate the complex, leaving several buried under the debris. Following the chaos, the authorities reportedly fled the scene. Police authorities were informed and rescue operations are still on.

#WATCH Moment of the fall - building falls during an anti-encroachment drive in Meerut Cantonment (UP), 4 killed.https://t.co/ZKyZAAV9Et � ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2016

