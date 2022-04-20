Meerut Minority Migration Reports Storm In A Tea Cup: BJP

Meerut: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday dismissed as mere drama reports that posters have come up in Lisari village in Meerut alleging that members of the minority community were ready to sell off their property and move out because of communal bias.

The BJP said this was a drama to gain the limelight.

Mr Laxmikant Bajpayee, former BJP state president of Uttar Pradesh, said the wording of the posters told it all. The language had a political overtone. If someone wants to sell his property, they will just say,' Property on sale' but the posters stoke communal tension to mislead the media, Mr Bajpayee said.

SSP Rajesh Pandey has also rejected the charges. He said there were some conflicts and complaints had been lodged. Whosoever will be found guilty will face action, Pandey added.

Reports suggested that though posters had come up outside 10 houses, there are around 100 families which had made up their mind to shift out of the village.

''It is not possible to live in this village any more. The local administration is biased and acting as per the directives of the political leaders. The police is persecuting us because we belong to the minority community,'' alleged a resident of the village who had put up a poster outside his house.

The members of the minority community alleged that small disputes such as collision of two vehicles or a verbal spat with shopkeepers was given a communal colour. The police sided with the majority community.''We cannot live in this atmosphere anymore. So, we have decided to leave this village where we were born, grown up and built assets,'' the rustic told reporters here on Friday.

The message on the banners was specific. It said: 'I belong to the minority community. This house is up for sale. Every small incident here is given a communal colour.' The residents cited two episodes which had prompted them to move out of this village.

Last week, there was a collision between two motorcycles. Both the people approached the police. The minority community claimed that police did not lodge their FIR but on the basis of a complaint lodged by the opposing faction, two of their compatriots were arrested.

In the second instance, reports said a brawl broke out on June 21 between a shopkeeper and some members of the minority community. The shopkeeper lodged a complaint against three persons. Two were arrested. When the other party tried to lodge a counter FIR, they were allegedly asked to ''go out of the police station.''

A Samajwadi Party lawmaker averred that police was acting on the dictates of local BJP leaders. Why did it allow one party to lodge FIR and denied the same right to the other? This was done because they were of the minority community, he alleged. He asserted,''I am a legislator of this region and spoke to the senior police officer but no one gave a satisfactory answer.'' UNI