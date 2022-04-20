Meerut Citizen Forum To Hold 'Dharna' On Mar 4 Over Drinking Water Problem

Meerut: Meerut Citizen Forum will stage a 'dharna' on March 4 against the Jal Nigam for ignoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision under Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

The protest will be organised under the banner of Meerut Citizens Forum (MCF), a NGO working towards improving the quality of life of people in Meerut, at Choudhary Charan Singh Park on March 4, 2020 from 1100 hrs to 1300 hrs demanding proper distribution of Ganga water and protesting against extraction of more than required ground-water, a press statement issued by the MCF said here on Friday. Meerut Citizen Forum (MCF) is a group of committed citizens dedicated to assist the local administration in developing the projects to significantly improve the quality of life in Meerut.

Meerut being the 26th most populated city in the country needs 280 lakh litres of drinking water everyday. They MCF has been working towards creating awareness about saving water and reduce unnecessary extraction of ground water. Another important aspect of the Abhiyan is closing the tube wells unnecessarily extracting the under-ground water.

Working towards this endeavor, MCF has been highlighting that in Meerut city about 97 tube-wells were in use for the supply of drinking water for a population of 14 lakh (2008-2009).

To cater to the population of Meerut considering the available water and keeping in view the future requirements, a drinking water scheme worth Rs. 341 crores was prepared. The scheme included 100 lakh liters of Ganga Jal from Upper Ganga Canal at Bhola village point to Meerut city was also included. This has been completed in September 2019. Currently 416 lakh liters of drinking water (316 from tube-wells and 100 from Ganga Canal) may be available, whereas for the present population (approx 18 lakh), as per current supply norms, only 280 lakh liters of drinking water is required, the press statement said.

In this way, the tube-wells extracting surplus 136 lakh liters of ground water can be closed.

MCF has time and again been taking up the matter with the Meerut Jal Nigam that only half the Ganga Jal is being distributed in the city and all tube-wells are running.

MCF is of firm view that not using full Ganga Jal and not closing the surplus tube wells extracting ground water is contrary to the serious efforts of the Central Government in Jal Shakti campaign.

The Meerut Jal Nigam has been repeatedly approached at various levels by Meerut Citizens Forum to execute the missing links for proper distribution of full Ganga Jal and closing the surplus tube-wells. But so far, Jal Nigam Meerut has not made any efforts in this direction.

The Meerut Nagar Nigam has also become of mute spectator in all this and not doing anything to save water, save Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship Jal Shakti Abhiyan and save our Mother Earth.

To seek attention of the decision makers and authorities, MCF is thus organizing a peaceful dharna on March 4. UNI