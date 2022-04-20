Meerut Bar Association Cancels Membership Of Woman Advocate For Creating Ruckus At Public Place

Meerut: The Meerut Bar Association on Thursday cancelled membership of a woman advocate, who landed in a controversy after she drove her car rashly hitting at least four vehicles here, an official said.

On Wednesday, Dipti Chaudhary created ruckus at public place and was sent to the district hospital for medical examination, police said.

She was produced before a court here on Thursday which granted her bail on depositing Rs 20,000.

According to police, Dipti was under the influence of alcohol when she drove her hatchback mindlessly from Kutchery to Boundary Road, hitting two other cars and as many motorcycles on Wednesday.

This led to a ruckus on the road following which police reached the spot.

They said when Dipti was taken to the Lalkurti police station, she created a ruckus there as well alleging that the police inspector was acting on orders from the BJP.

Chairman of the Bar Association Praveen Kumar said several complaints about Dipti's behaviour were received in the past as well.

On October 20, Dipti had filed a complaint against BJP councillor Manish Chaudhary alleging that he had thrashed her and her police sub-inspector friend at a restaurant the previous day.

Manish Chaudhary was arrested on October 20, police had said.

Circle Officer at Daurala Pankaj Kumar Singh had said the trigger for the October 19 incident was the woman expressing displeasure over not getting their order on time.

She allegedly threw away the food when it was finally served. Dipti had alleged that she was harassed and beaten up by the BJP councillor, police had said.