Meditation, Yoga Session Organised At Radha Soami Satsang Beas COVID Care Facility

New Delhi: A meditation and yoga session was organised for patients admitted to the Radha Soami Satsang Beas COVID Care facility at Chhatarpur in the national capital on Friday.

The session was organised by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and it was conducted to maintain good health of patients.

As many as 196 people have been discharged after being cured at the COVID care facility to date.

A total of 800 COVID-19 positive cases have been admitted to the facility, officials said.

According to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has 10,770 cases of the virus. (ANI)