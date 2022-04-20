Meditation May Not Make You A Better Person: Study

London: Meditation has a limited role in making you a better person, scientists said today, contradicting the popular belief that meditation can change how we behave towards others and make us more compassionate.

Scientists, including those at Coventry University in the UK, reviewed more than 20 studies that investigated the effect of various types of meditation, such as mindfulness and loving-kindness, on pro-social feelings and behaviours.

Initial analysis indicated that meditation did have an overall positive impact. The researchers said meditation made people feel moderately more compassionate or empathic, compared to if they had done no other new emotionally-engaging activity.

However further analysis revealed that it played no significant role in reducing aggression or prejudice or improving how socially-connected someone was.

The most unexpected result of the study, though, was that the more positive results found for compassion had important methodological flaws, researchers said.

Compassion levels in some studies only increased if the meditation teacher was also an author of the published report, they said.

These results suggest that the moderate improvements reported by psychologists in previous studies may be the result of methodological weaknesses and biases, according to the researchers.

The research published in the journal Scientific Reports only included randomised controlled studies, where meditators were compared to other individuals that did not meditate.

All these studies used secular meditation techniques derived from Buddhism, such as mindfulness and loving-kindness meditation, but not other related activities, like yoga or Tai-Chi.

"The popularisation of meditation techniques, like mindfulness, despite being taught without religious beliefs, still seems to offer the hope of a better self and a better world to many," said Miguel Farias from Coventry University.

"We wanted to investigate how powerful these techniques were in affecting one's feelings and behaviours towards others," said Farias.

Despite the high hopes of practitioners and past studies, our research found that methodological shortcomings greatly influenced the results we found, researchers said. Most of the initial positive results disappeared when the meditation groups were compared to other groups that engaged in tasks unrelated to meditation.

"We also found that the beneficial effect of meditation on compassion disappeared if the meditation teacher was an author of the studies. This reveals that the researchers might have unintentionally biased their results," researchers said.