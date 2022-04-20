Medics Fraternity In U'khand Faces Grave Challenge As Covid Tally Soars To 37,139, Thursday's Count 1,192

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 37,139 on Thursday as 1,192 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 24,810 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 11,714. The state's toll rose to 460 as thirteen more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 155. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 533. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus come down to 66.80 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 430, whereas Nainital, Haridwar, U S Nagar, Chamoli and Pauri Garhwal followed with no less horrifying 203, 149, 117, 67 and 52 cases respectively. That apart, 49 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 39 Uttarkashi, 30 Almora, 19 Tehri Garhwal, 15 Rudraprayag, 13 Bageshwar and 9 in Champawat.







