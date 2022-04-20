Medicinal Plants In Tribal Areas In Uttarakhand To Be Documented

Dehradun: Medicinal plants growing in tribal belts of Uttarakhand and traditional therapies prevalent in such areas will be researched and documented with the help of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, officials said.

An MoU to this effect was signed between Patanjali Research Institute and the Tribal Research Institute of Uttarakhand in the presence of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, they said.

"Our traditional knowledge needs to be fully and authentically documented. Traditional knowledge and science have to go together," an official release here said quoting the chief minister. It will be started as a pilot project initially for which the Centre has sanctioned Rs 3.12 crore, it said.

The MoU was signed by Acharya Balkrishna on behalf of Patanjali and Director Tribal Welfare Suresh Joshi at the CM''s residence.

Medicinal plants growing in tribal areas and the elements that give them their medicinal values will be identified besides preparing a detailed monograph of such plants under the collaborative project, the release said.