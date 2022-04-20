Medical students should get vaccinated against COVID-19, says Karnataka Health Minister

Bengaluru: Medical students should get vaccinated against COVID-19 and lead the drive as its ambassadors, said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday.

"Medical students in the state should lead the COVID-19 vaccine drive as its ambassadors by getting vaccinated. If medical students take the vaccine, other staff will be inspired by the students to receive vaccine shots," said Sudhakar after the inauguration of obstetric triage at Vani Vilas Hospital in Bengaluru.

"Some students are citing exams as a reason for not getting the vaccination. But there is no link between exams and vaccines. Since there are no side effects, students should owe the responsibility of boosting the morale of the public to get the vaccine," he added.

The minister, who also unveiled the respiratory intensive care unit (ICU) at the state-run Victoria hospital here, said that people have understood the importance of health after this pandemic and the state government has improved the health infrastructure in the last seven-eight months.

"There were 3000 oxygenated beds under health department and 4,500 under medical education department earlier. Today we have 30,000 oxygenated beds under both the departments together," said the health minister

He further added that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has decided to prioritise the health sector in this budget as well.

Earlier on Tuesday, the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for frontline workers under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits was flagged off by BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta and Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad by getting vaccinated at the Raj Kumar Glass House at BBMP head office premises. (ANI)