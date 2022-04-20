Medical Science Faculty In Azam's Varsity In UP To Be Razed

Rampur: After taking possession of 104 bighas of land of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, the Rampur district officials are now preparing to send a notice for demolition of the university''s medical science faculty.

"We are now going to issue notice to the Jauhar Trust, run by Azam Khan, and the university authorities to remove their illegal encroachments, which include the faculty of medical science building, failing which the illegal construction will be demolished," Rampur district magistrate (DM) Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said on Saturday.

Sources said that the medical science faculty building would be razed within a week.

The university was built by Mohd Azam Khan and the Rampur administration claimed that the Samajwadi Party leader had encroached upon the government land illegally and constructed the building.

The district magistrate said that the university authorities would have to bear the expenses incurred during the demolition process if they did not raze the building on their own.

Meanwhile, SP''s state unit president Naresh Uttam Patel said a delegation led by leader of opposition in the state assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary will be reaching Rampur to inspect the ongoing measures carried out by the administrative officials.

It may be recalled that on Friday, a team of revenue officials led by sub-divisional magistrate, Sadar, Prem Prakash Tiwari, had carried out an inspection of the site and "demarcated the disputed land".

The move comes in the wake of the revenue board order, which dismissed an appeal filed by the Jauhar University on January 20, challenging the SDM order declaring the land occupied as "illegal". --IANS