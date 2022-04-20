Medical officers asked to present evidence of fake COVID tests at Haridwar Kumbh Mela

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Additional Mela Officer Dr Sanjay Jain on Thursday directed 22 medical officers to be available in Haridwar and present evidence in connection with fake COVID tests at Haridwar Kumbh Mela.





While speaking to reporters, Jain said, "In this year's Haridwar Maha Kumbh 2021, fake testing of COVID-19 has surfaced. I have directed 22 medical officers to be available in Haridwar and present evidence in connection with this case."





In this regard, Jain further said, "I have sent a letter to the Chief Medical Officers of 11 districts of the state namely Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Rudraprayag, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Almora."





"The officers posted in the Kumbh Mela area to present their evidence in the investigation of this case. While giving instructions, it is being discussed that collaboration of various labs has caused huge financial loss to the state as they gave fake entries of sample collection and fake results", the Mela officer said.





Investigations have revealed that the private agency accused of irregularities in COVID-19 tests during the recently concluded Kumbh Mela, continued to upload data on the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), portal even after its agreement with the Mela administration concluded, Uttarakhand police DGP Ashok Kumar had said on June 21.





According to the Uttarakhand police, the period of the contract for corona investigations signed between the Kumbh Mela Health Officer's office and the private agency Max Corporate as well as the two private laboratories Dr Lalchandani Lab and Nalwa Laboratories was valid only till the month of April. (ANI)



