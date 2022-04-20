Medical audit panel will check on Remdesivir prescription: Soundararajan

Chennai: Telangana Governor and the Lt.Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said the medical audit committee will check whether the hospitals are prescribing the Remdesivir injection supplied by the government to the needed Covid-19 patients.

Pointing out that all Covid-19 patients would not need Remdesivir Soundararajan, a qualified doctor said the injection is supplied by the government to private hospitals in Puducherry.

Soundararajan said the medical department will keep an eye on doctors unnecessarily prescribing Remdesivir injection and take action.

She also urged the hospitals and doctors not to make people run around for Remdesivir and act as per the advice given by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

--IANS