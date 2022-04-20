Mediation Was Never A Success, Avers Yogi

Ayodhya: A day after the highest court of the land ordered day-to-day hearing from Tuesday of the Ramjananbhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in the past mediation was never a success .

During a visit to the temple city on Saturday, Mr Adityanath affirmed, ''Everyone is confident now that the Supreme Court will respect the public sentiment in the Ayodhya case.We knew that nothing will happen through mediation. Mediation also failed during the Mahabharata period. Now the case has to be heard daily from August 6 and we are confident that the Supreme Court will respect public sentiment. Ayodhya should get what it deserves."

Spiritual pride

On the banks of the Saryu, the Chief Minister inspected the proposed site at Meerapur Doaba for the construction of the world's tallest statue of Lord Shri Ram . Subsequently, he paid homage to Paramhans Ramchandra Das and inaugurated the guest house built in Digambar Akhara.

Addressing a gathering, Mr Adityanath said, " Paramhansa Ramchandra had dedicated his life to the nation and religion. Imparting a new impetus to society, Paramhans Ramchandra ji had led the Temple movement and took part in it with dedication. Millions of kar sevaks dedicated their lives towards this movement in 1990.

"The ancient city Ayodhya should get a new identity.The spiritual pride of Ayodhya has to be maintained. In the past two years, Uttar Pradesh government has changed the face of Ayodhya. Before 2017, Ayodhya used to get electricity for three to four hours but now the situation has changed. Everyone across the state had appreciated the Deepotsav of Ayodhya",he said.

Potential

The Gorakhnath mahant said, "A lot of work has been done to beautify Ayodhya and an action plan has also been made for its tourism. This will also increase the employment rate."

Mr Adityanath visited Majha Jamthara of Guptar Ghat and inspected projects worth Rs 133 crores.

Talking to media at the project site, he said that there was vast potential for the development of Ayodhya and its tourism plans. "I have talked to the seers and administrative officials here on how those possibilities can be exploited."

The Chief Minister said that the programme for the establishment of the Ramayana Circuit in 'Swadesh Darshan' was conceived by the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre and its work is in progress. A modern bus station is under construction in Ayodhya. Along with this, the government has prepared an action plan for overall development of the temple city whose roads will be widened and there will be underground cabling of electric wires. UNI