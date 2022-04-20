MediaTek unveils new chip for 5G smartphones

San Francisco: Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek on Friday announced a new 5G smartphone chip called the Dimensity 1000C in the US.

According to the company, the Dimensity 1000C will power LG's newest device, the LG VELVETTM on T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network, and deliver AI capabilities, better display features, fast connectivity and also aims to improve multimedia capabilities for a premium user experience.

"MediaTek is focused on giving consumers more options and expanding access to 5G devices so that everyone can enjoy the premium features and speeds that are defining the next era of mobile computing," Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit said in a statement.

The Dimensity 1000C features four Arm-Cortex-A77 CPU cores and four power-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores operating up to 2GHz, with a large, low-latency communal cache that improves performance and power-efficiency even further.

Five Arm Mali-G57 GPU cores mean avid gamers have powerful graphics at their fingertips. The MediaTek AI processing unit combines three different types of AI processors.

This design aims to meet the needs of the latest AI-camera, AI-assistant, in-app and OS-enhancements for superior smartphone experiences, the company said.

The Dimensity 1000C enables AV1 HDR on Netflix, and AV1 video streaming on YouTube. MediaTek is also working with Twitch, the world's leading live streaming channel, to bring AV1 video streaming to mobile.

AOMedia Video 1 (AV1) is an open, royalty-free video coding format designed for video transmissions over the Internet.

The 1000 series joins MediaTek's other popular Dimensity 5G chips including the Dimensity 800 and Dimensity 700 series.

MediaTek said it currently offers a full range of 5G chips to bring the promise of 5G to everyone.

—IANS