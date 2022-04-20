MediaTek unveils improved 5G-integrated chip for smartphones

New Delhi: Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek has unveiled an improved version of its flagship 5G chipset called Dimensity 1000+ with upgraded features for gaming, video and power efficiency.

The Dimensity 1000+ is based on the same core hardware as the Dimensity 1000 and showcases an incredible, flagship-grade user experience for smartphone users globally.

"The single chip integrates in a suite of world-leading innovations in 5G connectivity and power-efficiency, plus unique display, video and gaming technologies that make it stand out," Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek''s wireless communications business unit said in a statement.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ supports 144Hz refresh rate screens with resolution maxing out at 1080p+ and up to a 21:9 aspect ratio.

It uses the latest MiraVision technologies to improve per frame picture quality.

Similar to its predecessor, the Dimensity 1000+ is built on a 7nm process and features an identical 5G modem.

MediaTek has added something called "5G UltraSave", a built-in power saving mechanism that can dynamically switch between different power states to maximize the battery life.

There are also new technology additions to HyperEngine 2.0 to optimise the phone for a more fluid and immersive gaming experience.

It comes with a Resource Management Engine to intelligently manage CPU, GPU and memory resources, an upgraded Networking Engine for call and data concurrency, an intelligent switch between 5G and 4G networks based on application needs.

--IANS