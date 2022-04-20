MediaTek Dimensity 800U Chip To Power Upcoming 5G Phones In India

New Delhi: Taiwan-based fabless semiconductor company MediaTek on Wednesday announced that it is collaborating with popular smartphone brands to launch the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 800U powered smartphones in India.

The MediaTek Dimensity 800U provides dual 5G SIM capabilities to future-ready smartphones. It aims to enable better consumer access to the highest quality voice calling services with VoNR from either connection.

"With Dimensity 800U MediaTek continues to accelerate the rollout of 5G technology and deliver premium experiences on mid-tier 5G smartphones. The new premium smartphones will be launched in January 2021 and will be one of the first MediaTek powered 5G smartphones available in India," the company said in a statement. The 5G-integrated chip featuring exclusive MediaTek 5G UltraSave technologies provides 2.3Gbps download speeds. According to the company, the new and extremely capable MediaTek Dimensity 800U chip offers the world's most power-efficient smartphone 5G modem design. It features 5G-CA (2CC 5G Carrier Aggregation), offering smartphone solutions beyond the competition.

The 5G-CA configuration enables higher average speeds and a seamless handover between two 5G connection areas across a coverage layer, where users receive over 30 per cent greater throughput layer coverage compared to chips without CA.

The chip features an octa-core CPU with its Arm-Cortex A76 cores clocked up to 2.4GHz for a powerful user experience. The MediaTek Dimensity 5G chip family aims to bring the smartest and fastest together to power the world's most capable 5G devices. While MediaTek Dimensity 1000 series offer flagship features to premium smartphones, MediaTek Dimensity 800U will help drive mass-market 5G smartphones and give users extraordinary 5G experiences. —IANS