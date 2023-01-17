    Menu
    Media report on 'multiple side-effects of Covid vaccines' ill-informed, erroneous: Health Ministry

    The Hawk
    January17/ 2023

    New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday stating that media reports claiming admission of 'multiple side-effects of COVID-19 vaccinations' by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) authorities are ill-informed and incorrect.

    According to a recent news article that cited an RTI response, officials from the ICMR and CDSCO have admitted to side effects of COVID-19 vaccines. The article went on to list a range of ramifications that have arisen from these admission.

    "It is clarified that the news report is ill-informed and provides erroneous information," the ministry said, referring to the report.—Inputs from Agencies

