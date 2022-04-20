Media Protecting Yogi, Not Covering Deteriorating Law And Order Situation In UP: Akhilesh

Etawah: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has accused media for shielding the Yogi Adityanath government by not reporting the incidents of crime and violence in the state. Mr Yadav alleged that during his tenure as the Chief Minister even the smallest incident of crime or violence was exaggerated while in Yogi's tenure, even the large scale violence like the one in Saharanpur, was downplayed by the media. "Media, particularly the electronic, use to even display my photo along the crime scene", Mr Yadav alleged. While attacking the media, former CM said that crime rate had not fallen after BJP came to power, instead the media had stopped reporting it. "The media is covering something else these days", Mr Yadav said. He alleged that the incidence like that of Saharanpur, have shaken the faith of the people. "The media should publicise the failure of the state government so that the people are aware of the truth," he said. He said that the improvement of law and order situation was the part of the BJP's election manifesto and but they have failed to deliver it. Defending the district administration for not allowing the 'Ambedkar Yatra' in Saharanpur, Mr Yadav said the decision was right. He urged media to go to Saharanpur and take a detailed coverage of violence. Apart from law and order, the problem of water scarcity is affecting the villagers. "The situation in Bundelkhand is worst and the government should take immediate action," Mr Yadav stressed. When asked about the Samajwadi party's secular front proposed to be floated by his warring uncle Shivpal Yadav, he escaped the question be saying "we all are secular and socialist'. He appealed to all SP party cadres to enroll more and more people as the member of the party. Meanwhile in a statement at Jhansi yesterday, Akhilesh Yadav in a highly insensitive manner gave a political angle to the sacrifice of Jawans who have lost their lives in recent incidents in Kashmir. Akhilesh said that people who lost their lives belongs to almost every state but no one was Gujarati among them. "Jawans from UP, MP, Southern states, Northeast and almost all other parts of the country have lost their lives but tell me whether anyone belonged to Gujarat," he alleged. UNI