Media entry banned in Hathras

Hathras: Tempers ran high in Hathras on Friday after the district administration banned the entry of the media in Boolgarhi village where the Hathras assault victim lived.

A heavy deployment of police was made around the village on Friday and even the movement of locals was restricted. Policemen were seen standing even in the fields to prevent media persons from reaching the house of the victim and meeting her family.

A local official who did not identify himself, said that restrictions were in place due to Section 144 being imposed in the district.

In Lucknow, UP minister and government spokesman Siddhartha Nath Singh said, "Today, the Trinamool people tried to reach the village and their purpose was merely to register their presence in this situation. It is like "Main bhi hoon na."

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were prevented from going to Hathras on Thursday amid high drama on the Yamuna expressway.

