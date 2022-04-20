Medha Patkar, Farmers Stopped At Raj Border, Traffic Disrupted

Agra: Hundreds of farmers led by Medha Patkar were stopped from entering Uttar Pradesh near the Saiyan village in Agra district close to the Rajasthan border.

The agitating farmers from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were headed for Delhi to join the demonstration against the farm laws.

Police and senior administrative officials from Agra and Rajasthan's Dholpur have been holding discussions with the protesters to allow the traffic movement. A long queue of vehicles from both sides disrupted the traffic movement.

The agitators have sat on a dharna, and Medha Patkar is on a 12-hour long fast.

A group led by comrade Jasvinder reached Agra borders around 10 a.m., but was not allowed to enter Agra. Police officials said the protesters allowed movement of vehicles for one hour.

The group headed by Medha Patkar had reached the Agra border Wednesday night and was prevented from entering Agra.

Kisan leaders said they were protesting against the Central government and not the Uttar Pradesh government which had pointlessly stopped them.

Talking with media persons Medha Patkar said the laws were anti farmers and anti constitutional and should be withdrawn. —IANS