Measures Taken By Cantonment Board Dehradun Against COVID-19

To fight with Covid-19 Cantonment Board Dehradun has takenup following steps

1. Pamphlets regarding instructions for the general public for Covid-19 have been pasted at different places of cantonment area.

2. Sanitizers, Mask, Hand Gloves has been provided to all sanitation staff, Water Supply, Hospital Staff, Street Light Staff & other essential staff working in Office.

3. Spraying/Sanitizing of phenyl, Baytex 1000, Solfac SW 50 in different wards of Cantonment Area is being carried out regularly.

4. Spraying bleaching powder, methyl in drains and dustbins is also being done.

5. The Doctors, Pharmacist, Staff Nurse and other Hospital Staff of Cantonment General Hospital are carrying out their duties to provide any medicals help to the residents of Cantonment area.

6. The Lock down by the residents of Cantonment Area is being followed strictly as per the orders of local administration.