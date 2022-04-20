Meanwhile in Japan ... ghosts from 'The Ring' and 'The Grudge' are playing baseball

It's time for the USA to up its game when it comes to first pitches, because Japan is straight up out-baseballing us. This week featured a battle of the horror stars ahead of a game when Sadako (The Ring) faced off against Kayako (The Grudge) for a little cross-promotion action. Sadako vs. Kayako will hit theaters in Japan later this year and before the two horror figures face off in a death match (can you have a death match between undead?) they'll face each other on the baseball pitch. Damn Japan, seriously. Can you imagine how terrifying this would be for a kid who thought they were just seeing a baseball game? Not only do you have two horrific looking figures playing baseball, but you've got that creepy little kid sitting alone by the backstop too. �James Dator / SBNation