MEA Tweet Exposes 'Jingoism And War Mongering' In Imran's UNGA Address

New York: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for peace in UNGA address and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan indulged in 'jingoism' talking about Jihad and war mongering, Ministry of External Affairs on Friday slammed Islamabad albeit in a tacit manner. "But then, not everyone feels that there is life beyond the jingoism of nuclear war, jihad, encouraging terrorism, war mongering, falsehood, deceit and misuse of the highest global platform," tweeted MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar sharing a map of Pakistan and pointing out how many times strong words and phrases were used by Imran Khan in his speech.

Mr Khan's lengthy speech was punctuated with use of words - Islam (70 times), Terrorism (23 times) and Kashmir 21 times among other such references. UNI