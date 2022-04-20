MBBS first year virtual classes for new academic session of AIIMS Rishikesh & Vijaypur (Jammu) Commence

Rishikesh (The Hawk): MBBS first year virtual classes for the new academic session of AIIMS Rishikesh and AIIMS Vijaypur (Jammu) is started . 119 students of AIIMS and 35 students of AIIMS Jammu participated in this session.

Addressing the students on the occasion, Padma Shri Professor Ravi Kant, Director AIIMS said that our medical practice includes science as well as art. Students of medical field will have to adopt science as well as art to achieve success in their medical profession. He told that the medicine, treatment method and methods of testing change in the system every five years. Therefore, the doctor will also have to be skilled in the art of efficient behavior and better relations with the patient. Pro. Ravi Kant said that medical students need to master the practical skills towards the patient. For this, mediums of creative writing, music, drama etc. will be adopted. For this, Department of Professional Development and Humanity has been set up at AIIMS Institute. He told that doctors should have all types of qualities like emotional, social, spiritual, physical and mental to achieve holistic health.

It is noteworthy that the construction work of the institute in AIIMS Vijaypur (Jammu) is going on fast. MBBS has been started in Jammu AIIMS with 50 seats from this year. This is the first batch of Jammu AIIMS students. Mentor Institute of Jammu is AIIMS Rishikesh. Hence MBBS studies of both institutes have been started simultaneously. Prof. Manoj Gupta Dean Academic, Colonel Prabhat Sharma Deputy Director Jammu AIIMS, Faculty Members Dr. Manisha Naithani, Dr. Eastern Kulshrestha, Dr. Geeta Negi, Dr. Harish etc. were present on the occasion.