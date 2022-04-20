MBA Student Gang-Raped In UP

Bulandshahr: An MBA student of Meerut University was allegedly gang-raped in the Siyana area in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the victim, a native of Garhmukteshwar, was returning from Meerut by a bus but the vehcile broke down midway after which the girl took a lift in a car, police said. The car occupants took the girl to Siyana in Bulandshahr and gangraped her. The girl was also thrashed with iron rod when she tried to resist. Later, the accused dropped the girl in an unconscious state in a village in Syana area from where she was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The victim has been admitted to Meerut Medical College Hospital and her condition is reported to be critical. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were known to the victim due to which she took the lift in the car.

Inspector General of Police ( Meerut) Praveen Kumar said here on Saturday that police was investigating the matter and the culprits would be nabbed very soon. UNI