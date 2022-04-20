Mayors, Civic Body Chiefs To Be Sworn In On Dec 12

Lucknow: The newly-elected 16 mayors and chairpersons of municipalities and town areas would take the oath of office on December 12.

After taking the oath, the heads of 16 municipal corporations, 198 municipalities and 438 town areas will visit Lucknow on December 13 to attend a training programme at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

State Urban Development Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna confirmed that the oath ceremony of the mayors and the chairpersons of the municipalities and town areas would be held in the respective districts on December 12.

He said that on December 13, all the mayors and the chairpersons would attend a training-cum-awareness camp in Lucknow.

The ward members would be administered the oath later by the respective mayors and chairpersons.

Of the 16 Mayors, 14 are from BJP alone and two from BSP. In the municipality chairman posts, BJP won the maximum in 70 places, SP in 45 places, BSP in 29 places, Congress in nine places and independents in 43 places.

In the town areas, BJP won 100 chairperson's posts, SP 83, BSP 45, Congress 17 and Independents 182.

Meanwhile, Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia will be sworn in on December 12 in a grand ceremony that would be attended by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. UNI