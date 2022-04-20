Mayor To Welcome US President By Handing Over 'Key Of Agra'

Agra: As a symbolic gesture to pay respect to United States President Donald Trump, Agra Mayor Naveen K Jain will welcome the state guest by handing over a 'key of the city' which is made up of silver.

"Whenever any foreign guest comes to visit Agra there is a tradition and old concept of handing over keys to them. While welcoming them at the airport, we hand over the keys of Agra to the guest. It means that they should open the door of Agra and enter in the city. The key is 600 grams in weight and it was made in Delhi and is of the shape of Taj Mahal," he said while speaking to ANI.

Talking more about the upcoming visit of US President Donald Trump, he further stated, "The entire administration of Agra is busy in preparations for welcoming US President Donald Trump and I think that he will definitely get unprecedented welcome. Thousands of people will welcome him with Indian and American flags in their hands."

Trump, accompanied by wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner along with the US delegation will visit Agra on February 24.



