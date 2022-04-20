Mayor Of Gimhae City Of South Korea And A Delegation Accompanying Him Meets The Chief Minister

Lucknow: A delegation led by Mayor of Gimhae city in South Korea Mr Do youn soo met the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji here today at Shastri Bhawan. On this occasion, to give a new direction to

the relationship between South Korea and Uttar Pradesh, MoU's were signed on skill development, tourism, agriculture and culture. These agreements will enhance opportunities of development and

employment. The Chief Minister noted that under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, adequate significance was being accorded to promoting relations between India and South Korea. India, specially, UP has shared cultural and historical bonds with South Korea and to keep this heritage alive, these agreements would go a long way, the Chief Minister observed. "2 The Chief Minister also said that there was immense scope of tourism between the two sides and said that the need of the hour was to also promote technical relations forward. This will not only bring in investment but also create jobs. Many places linked to Lord Buddha like Kapilvastu, Kushinagar, Sarnath and Shrawasti were in the state and through these agreements, while on one hand people from South Korea will get an opportunity to come to the state, on the other hand they will also be enriched with information of Lord Buddha. During the meeting, the mayor of Gimhae city said the agreements were a new step in taking the relations between the two sides forward. On this occasion, the Chief Minister gave the delegates

mementoes. It may be pointed out here that a delegation from South Korea, had visited Ayodhya in the year of 2000, after which the two cities had signed a sister city MoU. Under this, the Crock Clan Society had got a monument built where a large number of visitors from South Korea visit every year.

It is also significant that Kim's of South Korea believe that some 2000 years back a princess of Ayodhya had gone to South Korea where she married King Kim Suro. At present, their successors are

called Crock Clan members in South Korea. Also present were Principal Secretary (Tourism) Mr. Avneesh Kumar Awasthi, PrincipalSecretary Mr. Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary (Skill Development) Mr. Bhuvnesh Kumar, Secretary to the Chief MinisterMr. Mrityunjaya Kumar Narayan, Secretary (Culture) Ms. Anita C. Meshram and OSD to the Chief Minister Mr. Sanjeev Singh and other

senior officials.