Mayor Hogsett Proclaims Nov 1 As 'Jathedar Tara Singh Day' In Indianapolis

Indianapolis: City of Indianapolis on Friday night honored Jathedar Tara Singh, member of the Executive Committee of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) at a function organised by Sikh community at the residence of Baldev Singh Sallan here.

Addressing the gathering, City Mayor Joseph H Hogsett issued a proclamation as November 1, 2019 as the Jathedar Tara Singh Day. Amidst cheers, Mayor Hogsett presented a copy of the proclamation to Jathedar Tara Singh.

Reading the proclamation, Mayor Hoggset said, "Born in India in 1913, Tara Singh has lived a long life demonstrating his determination to hard work and perseverance. Mr Singh has contributed immensely to the Sikh Community, both in India and Indianapolis. He maintains a long list of leadership involvement, including serving as an elected SGPC member. Through his work, Tara Singh has made a better place for all.

"Today, City of Indianapolis honors Jathedar Tara Singh for decades of continued dedication and compassion as one our world's most upstanding global citizens." Therefore, City of Indianapolis Mayor Joseph H Hogsett proclaimed November 1, 2019 to be 'Jathedar Tara Singh Day'. Jathedar Tara Singh Day regularly visits Indianapolis after the harvesting season in Punjab is over. He hails from Amritsar. "Jathedar Tara Singh started his education without support or a source of income. He received a loan for a tractor and started farming and has since achieved the American dream throughout his inspiring lift story," says the proclamation. UNI