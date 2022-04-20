Mayawati yet again flays Yogi govt over 'mishandling' of Hathras case

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Ms Mayawati on Tuesday yet again attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the 'mishandling' of Hathras case saying to prevent such occurrences, strict actions are a must.

Ms Mayawati, in two Hindi tweets, said, "The entire country is annoyed with the inhuman attitude of police towards the victim's family. The state government should rectify its mistake and provide justice to the aggrieved family or would be tough to prevent such occurrences in future."

She further said, "The government's allegation about conspiracy of caste and communal clashes against the backdrop of the Hathras incidents is correct or just a poll gimmick would unfold in the coming days. But focus now should be on the victim family getting justice at the moment."

On Monday too, the BSP president had tweeted that they were the first to meet the victim's family when the gangrape took place. She says that the lathi-charge, manhandling done by the Police is condemnable.

The Yogi govt should mend its autocratic ways. The roots of democracy are being threatened, she further added.

The BSP leaders had met the victim's family on September 28 to know the actual details of the case. Hathras has turned into a political battlefield and politicians are on queue up to meet the victim's family.

