Mayawati Will Never Become UP CM Again: BJP MLA

Ballia: Controversial Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Surendra Singh has said that Bahujan Samjwadi Party chief Mayawati, who has thrice served as chief minister of the state, ''will have to take another birth to become a chief minister''.

"She became chief minister thrice because of the BJP and now opposing the BJP has become a way of life for her. If the BJP had not supported her, she would have never become the chief minister," he said.

He also attacked Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and said that she had no knowledge about ''Raj dharam'' and has already been rejected by the people of the country.

The BJP MLA is known for making controversial statements. Earlier, he had said that Muslims have multiple wives and their children have "animalistic" tendencies. He even has termed the doctors as "demons" and journalists as "brokers".

The lawmaker also urged the Hindus to have more children to preserve Hinduism, and has called for population control laws in the country to save Hindutva. The BJP has, however, consistently chosen to ignore his statements. --IANS