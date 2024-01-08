Mayawati Urges UP Government: Shift BSP Office for Safety, Demands Action Against Anti-Dalit Forces

Mayawati Urges Relocation of BSP Office for Safety Amidst Alleged Threats and Recounts Guest House Incident of 1995

Lucknow: BSP leader Mayawati appealed to the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, seeking relocation of the party's state office to a secure place to avert potential untoward incidents. Expressing concern, she emphasized the necessity for the BJP-led government to address anti-Dalit elements firmly.



Highlighting a harrowing incident from 1995, she recalled the attack on her during the guest house incident after withdrawing support from the Mulayam Singh Yadav-led government. This event, marked by violence and power cuts, was remembered as BJP lawmaker Brahm Dutt Dwivedi intervened to rescue her.



In a scathing critique, Mayawati accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of being anti-most backward classes and anti-Dalit. She lamented the SP's return to its alleged anti-Dalit and casteist stance after the last general elections despite attempts to change its agenda during their alliance.



Mayawati also criticized the former SP government's decisions, including the construction of an overpass near the BSP office, which she deemed a potential threat harboring "conspiratorial anarchist elements."



During Akhilesh Yadav's tenure as CM, an overpass was inaugurated near the BSP office in Lucknow, a move that drew strong opposition from BSP leaders who claimed it endangered security by exposing Mayawati's residence and the party office.



Citing security concerns, Mayawati mentioned relocating statues to her residence and transferring important meetings from the party office due to perceived threats. She emphasized the need for action to ensure safety and security for the BSP's functioning.

