Mayawati Urges Party Workers To 'Aim' For Better Results

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, while remembering party founder Kanshi Ram on his 13th birth anniversary on Friday, told the party workers that securing better results with understanding and wisdom in the Lok Sabha elections will be their biggest tribute to Kanshi Ram.

Paying homage to the party founder, Ms Mayawati said the BSP governments had given utmost respect and honour to not only such stalwarts, but also the great seers, gurus and renowned men, who hailed from the Dalit community and other backward classes, adding that to create a social transformation and an equitable society, it was impossible to forget their struggles and sacrifices. In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the Model Code of Conduct has been implemented in the state. Thus, BSP did not organise any programme, to observe the Kanshi Ram Jayanti. Ms Mayawati laid floral wreaths on his grand statue at Shree Kanshi Ram memorial and paid her tributes to the leader.

On the occasion, Ms Mayawati said that Kanshi Ram revived Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's caravan, which had been laying scattered through the BAMCEF, DS-4 and BSP movement and provided it with much honour, in the country's politics. UNI