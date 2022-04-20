Mayawati Unanimously Re-Elected BSP President

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati was on Wednesday unanimously re-elected as the national president of the party in a special meeting of senior office-bearers of the BSP central executive committee and all India state party units as also of party representatives selected from all over the country.

The meeting was organised at the party's state unit office in Lucknow. Ms Mayawati's re-election was welcomed by all the people present at the meeting.

Following the re-election, the former UP CM expressed her gratitude to all the people present there.

Clarifying her party's stand about the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu-Kashmir, the BSP honcho said Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had always supported equality, unity and integrity of the country and on this basis, he was not in favour of separate provision for the state of Jammu and Kashmir. It is for this special reason that the BSP has supported the scrapping of Article 370, she said.

Further, she said it will certainly take some time for the condition to become normal in that region Hence, it would be better if everyone waits a little for the same as this has also been endorsed by the Honourable Court. In such a scenario, wasn't the recent visit of Congress leaders and other parties to Kashmir without permission, a step that gave the Centre and that region's Governor an opportunity to to play politics? However, the root cause of this problem is, in fact, the Congress and Pandit Nehru alone, she said.

Ms Mayawati said the BSP also welcomes the separating of the Ladakh area from Jammu and Kashmir and making it a centrally-administered territory. This has fulfilled the years-long demand of the Buddhist community of the Leh-Ladakh region and they are extremely elated over this. In accordance with their demand, there is now a need for the Union government to pay attention to their special identity, culture and much-needed development of their region.

Targeting the Congress party, she said had the Congress completed the work of abrogating Article 370 during its long rule, the condition in Jammu and Kashmir would have been better and the BJP would not have got the opportunity to play politics under its pretext.

Ms Mayawati also accused the Congress party and it's governments of neglecting the 'Bahujan samaj.' Hailing her party, the BSP president said whether it was the Dalits, tribals, the minority community, or the numerous poor and neglected people of the upper caste society, only the BSP has taken care of all of them during its tenure. The BSP formed a government four times in UP and ran the governments firmly on the principle of "sarvajan hitaye, sarvajan sukhaye" in the interest and welfare of the people which is an excellent example even today.

Referring to the soon-to-be-held Assembly elections particularly in the states of Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi, she said the party has to contest elections with full strength in these states against both the ruling BJP and the Congress and has to move forward by first becoming a balance of power.

In addition to this, the BSP president also gave necessary directions and guidelines for the upcoming assembly by-polls to be held on some seats in UP. UNI