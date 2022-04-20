Mayawati Trains Guns On Centre For Alleged Atrocities On Dalits

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday targeted the BJP-ruled Centre over alleged atrocities on Dalits.

Ms Mayawati claimed that the response to the 'Bharat Bandh' protest on April 2 has shaken the Centre.

"The response of Dalits during the Bandh has left the authorities in the BJP-ruled scared following which they are launching atrocities on Dalits. Many Dalits and members of their families are being arrested for no reason," she alleged.

Ms Mayawati also said,"I am confident that the community will not forgive the Dalit BJP MPs who are shedding crocodile tears for their vested interests."

The BSP president also announced to withdraw all cases filed against Dalits if voted to power.

On Saturday, Ms Mayawati lambasted the BJP for using derogatory language against the opposition leaders.

'When the BSP and SP joined hands to fight Lok Sabha bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet used unsavoury remarks, but they were taught a lesson by voters when both the BJP candidates faced defeat,' Ms Mayawati pointed out.

She was reacting to BJP chief Amit Shah's statement on opposition unity in Mumbai, where he said that there was a campaign to unite all Opposition parties as during a flood, snakes, mongooses, cats, dogs and even cheetahs and lions climb up trees to escape rising water levels.

Mr Shah's jibe was seemingly aimed at the anti-BJP front comprising parties like TRS, Trinamool Congress and TDP to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP in the Lok Sabha polls next year.

In Uttar Pradesh too, Samajwadi Party and BSP have inked an alliance with the possibility of Congress and Rastriya Lok Dal (RLD) joining the bandwagon.

Meanwhile, Ms Mayawati also targeted the Adityanath government alleging that it was orchestrating Dalit murders.. 'After eliminating criminals on caste and religious lines, now the Yogi government is targeting courageous Dalit youths, either by murdering them or using machinery to crush the movement," she charged while reacting to the killing of BSP leader in Meerut and arrest of some party leaders for the violence during Bharat Bandh on April 2.

She questioned whether the Yogi government was following the `Gujrat Model' where killings took place on caste and religious lines to take political mileage out of it. She warned the CM that he could use machinery to his liking but Dalits would not bow to any pressure and were ready to give any sacrifice to safeguard the community's dignity. UNI