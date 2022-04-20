Mayawati Taunts PM On 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' Campaign

Lucknow: After Congress now Bahujan Samaj Party on Tuesday taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet ``Mai Bhi Chowkidar'.

Reacting to the BJP's "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has added the prefix "Chowkidar (watchman)" to his Twitter profile, Mayawati said that the "chaiwala" prime minister has now turned "chowkidar" and this shows the "change" India witnessed under this government.

`It reminds to another viral term that the BJP had used to spectacular advantage in its 2014 election campaign - "chaiwala (tea-seller)", she alleged.

Since its launch on Saturday, #MainBhiChowkidar has featured in nearly two million tweets. After PM Modi introduced it in his tweet, leading to a rash of BJP leaders mimicking him, the hashtag trended worldwide and stayed in India trends for two days.

Mayawati, who formed an alliance with bitter rival Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh to take on PM Modi and his party in next month's national election, came out with a caustic tweet on Tuesday. Joining the opposition attack, Mayawati said on Twitter, "After BJP launched 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, PM Modi & others added the prefix 'Chowkidar' to their Twitter handles. So now Narendra Modi is Chowkidar & no more 'Chaiwala' which he was at the time of last LS elections. What a change India is witnessing under the BJP rule.

Bravo!"

On Monday, Congress party's incharge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Unki (the prime minister) marzi apne naam ke aage kya lagaen. Mujhe ek kisan bhai ne kaha ki 'dekhiye chowkidar toh ameeron ke hotey hain, hum kisan toh apney khud chowkidar hotey hain."

(I met a group of farmers...potato farmers of western UP. One of them told me, chowkidar is for the rich. We farmers are our own chowkidar).

PM Modi's campaign in the 2014 national election was greatly powered by his account of a "chaiwala" or tea-selling stint in his teens. The BJP came to power with a giant mandate, wiping out the Congress after two terms. The Prime Minister, over the years, pitched himself as a chowkidar (guard) fighting corruption. Rahul Gandhi has used the same term to target PM Modi over the Rafale jet deal: "Chowkidar chor hai".

