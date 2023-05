Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday targeted the Yogi Adityanath government over the issue of women's safety.

In a tweet, she said, "Heinous crimes related to lack of women's safety, especially in UP, are not stopping. Lack of women's security in Pilibhit and Gonda, police brutality in Etah and Jhansi deboarding of Kerala nuns from the train etc are shameful and condemnable . The government should pay attention."

—UNI