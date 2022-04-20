Mayawati Supports Extention Of Lockdown With Riders

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supreme Mayawati on Tuesday said that her party will support the lockdown but with a condition that it does not create much problem for the citizens.

"BSP will support if Central govt extends Coronavirus lock down with some conditions while keeping in view public interests. But the government must keep in view the interests of the poor, labourers, farmers and other working class and provide help to them during lockdown," she said while while paying her tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 129 th birth anniversary.

She further also said that on the occasion of the Ambedkar Jayanti , "I pay respects to him on behalf on BSP and crore of his followers. He spent his life ensuring that Dalits, Adivasis and other marginalised communities to live with self respect. BSP was established on this day in 1984 to fulfill his dreams,".

However in her address she hit out at the government alleging that due to the lockdown the condition of Dalit and most backward community people have worsened. "Most of the Dalits and most backwards were among those who had to flee from different parts of the country during lockdown," she further alleged.

Ms Mayawati charged that the government did not make any arrangements to provide transport to the migrant labourers and now several thousand if them are facing starvation at the shelter homes.

Demanding that the government should make arrangements for the daily wage workers, she said that the caste discrimination was still making the situation worse for the Dalits and most backwards as they were the worst affected during the lock down.

She also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) of Delhi, saying they did everything to get the votes in the elections but during the lockdown they failed to provide any respite to the daily wage workers and instead ferried them on the boards of UP making the situation more grim.

On the occasion she again reinterred that the key of the power should be with the Dalits then only such condition can be averted in future. UNI



