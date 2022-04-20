Mayawati Slams Yogi Govt Over Deteriorating L&O In UP

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The BSP chief also asked the UP CM to take corrective measures to control crime in the state.

In post in Twitter, Mayawati said on Thursday, "If the crime is taking place openly in the capital city Lucknow, then the plight of other districts is understandable. There is a lot of public resentment and uneasiness among the public pertaining to the fake encounter. Voices are raised against it. It is clear that there is no law and order in UP rather the region is dominated by jungle raj of criminals."

The comment of the BSP president follows the attack on a restaurant owner in the state capital on Wednesday night while the opposition leaders ere up on their arms over a fake encounter in Jhansi. UNI



