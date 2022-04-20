Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has hit back at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his reported statement saying that the DNA of both Hindus and Muslims are the same.





She charged that Mohan Bhagwat's statement is like 'Muah mein Ram bagal mein churi'(Ram word in the mouth and knife on the side).





There is a difference between the words and deeds of Sangh and BJP, she said on a statement here on Monday.





Mayawati said this at an event organised by RSS Sunday , the talk about same DNA of people of all religions in India is not going to be swallowed by the people of the country easily . " Everyone is seeing the difference in the words and deeds of the people of RSS and BJP & Company and their governments," she alleged.





She said the states where BJP governments are running, including at the Center and Uttar Pradesh, they are mostly following the narrow agenda of the RSS, instead of following the true humanistic intent of the Indian Constitution.





Mayawati said without the cooperation and support of the RSS, the existence of BJP is nothing. Then why is the RSS not able to get its words implemented by the BJP and their governments ? she questioned.





Targeting the BJP government, BSP chief said the BJP is making conversion an issue for electoral gains. " If there is anything like conversion , the accused should be punished and not the entire Muslim community should be targeted," she added.





Mayawati said there is an atmosphere of chaos in UP today. BSP has always been opposing the policies of BJP and RSS. BJP governments are working on the agenda of RSS, she further claimed.





Earlier Ms Mayawati had tweeted over the controversy related to Raffaele aircraft deal and had asked the BJP to clarify the controversy.





UNI



