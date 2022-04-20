Mayawati slams Congress govt for power crisis in Punjab, says party only involved in factionalism

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday slammed the Congress government for poor management in Punjab and said that the ruling party is only engaged in factionalism, tussle and conflict.





In a series of tweets, Mayawati said that the people of the Congress government and should vote for BSP-Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the next Assembly polls.





"Congress government is responsible for poor management of industry-business, agriculture, farming in Punjab. All of this has been badly affected due to power crisis in State. Ruling government is only engaged in factionalism, tussle and conflict. Public needs to take its cognizance," said Mayawati in a tweet.





The BSP chief requested people to make sure they form the government with a full majority in Punjab.





"Therefore, for the better future of Punjab and the well-being of its people, lies in the fact that they get rid of the Congress government and I request to all, that in the upcoming assembly make sure Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and BSP alliance form the government with full majority," she added.





Amid the infighting with its Punjab unit, Congress has held several meetings over the past few weeks to resolve factionalism and other problems.





Meanwhile, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal supported Mayawati's statement and said that the Congress leaders in Punjab are not concerned for the farmers and the common man.





"Bahenji Mayawati has rightly pointed out that Congress leaders in Punjab are only interested in fighting for the spoils of office and that concerns of people including paddy farmers and common man who are facing power cuts are of no concern to them," Badal said.





Earlier on June 12, SAD and BSP formed an alliance to contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections together. Out of 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly, BSP will contest on 20 seats and SAD will contest the remaining 97 seats.





The Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to take place next year. (ANI)



