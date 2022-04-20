Mayawati slams Akhilesh Yadav, says SP in bad condition

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and said the "condition of SP" has become so bad that the expelled MLAs from another party are being called by the chief to join the party just to "remain in media" limelight.

"The condition of SP has become so bad that in order to remain in the media, even former MLAs and small workers, etc., who have become ineffective in their area and expelled from another party are being called by the SP chief himself, asking them to rejoin," tweeted Mayawati.

BSP chief further said the SP chief has lost his faith among his local leaders.

"It seems that the SP chief is no longer having faith in his local leaders, while investigating such people along with other parties, especially from the SP, only the right people are included in the BSP which is well known," she added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mayawati denied claims of party MLAs joining the Samajwadi Party (SP) and said the SP is propagating lies as the legislators were suspended long back.

Mayawati also slammed SP for seeking publicity about meeting the suspended MLAs of BSP and said it seems more like a manoeuvre for the election of the president and the block chief. (ANI)