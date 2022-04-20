Mayawati Seeks Financial Help For Poor

New Delhi: BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday urged the Centre and the State governments to provide adequate financial help to the poor and daily-wagers in view of lockdown in Uttar Pradesh and the country due to threat of coronavirus spread, saying that the vulnerable sections were facing the challenge of starvation. In tweets, she also called upon the BSP workers to make their best effort to help the needy.

"The lockdown in the country and Uttar Pradesh due to coronavirus has severely impacted the daily lives of people. Crores of poor and daily wagers face the challenge of starvation. Hence it is very necessary that the Centre and States provide them with appropriate financial help," she said. "A special appeal is to the people with resources in BSP that they try their best to provide maximum help the most needy," she added. —ANI