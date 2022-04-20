Mayawati Says Dimple Is Her Daughter-In-Law

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Thursday described Dimple Yadav as "a daughter-in-law of my own family". She blessed Dimple who touched her feet at a rally in Kannauj.

Mayawati took a break from her routine political speech and described Dimple as an "able, mature and an extremely sorted person".

Mayawati asked people to give her the respect of a daughter-in-law. "After the alliance, I now whole-heartedly accept her as a daughter-in-law, a member of my own family. This is because Akhilesh Yadav gives me the respect due to an elder in the family. I, too, have developed a special relationship with his wife and I am confident it will continue in the future."

Urging the crowds to help Dimple win with a massive majority, Mayawati said this would help strengthen the social revolution.

She said that the BJP would try to create hurdles in the alliance by trying to drive a wedge between leaders and all should be aware of such tactics. "But I would like the BJP to know that none of their tricks is going to work any longer," she said. --IANS