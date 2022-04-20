Mayawati Reviews Bypoll Preparations In UP

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Saturday held a review meeting of the party to assess the preparations for the upcoming bypolls to 12 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Ms Mayawati met the office-bearers of the nine divisions of Awadh and Purwanchal area of the state and gave necessary directions and guidelines which are to be followed strictly.

The review meeting, held in the Uttar Pradesh State office, discussed the by-election preparations at length and it decided that one zone will be formed by combining three divisions. The division head will work as the zone in-charge.

It was also decided that the division coordinator will work in the form of the Chief Zone In-charge.

The BSP supremo also said that the committees formed at the booth level should be reviewed and all the small and major office-bearers and workers work hard for the by-elections.

During the review meeting, it was found that villages, the poor, farmers are suffering in UP, especially the Purwanchal area from where both the Prime Minister and Chief Minister come, and exodus is also happening in these areas owing to helplessness. Scores of poor people are waiting for better crime-control, law and order situation, public welfare and development. Despite the BJP government at the Centre and the state, there is no noteworthy change in their daily life which proves that all the promises and claims of the BJP government are hollow.

The meeting discussed that the radius of the basic necessities provided to the common people on a daily basis is also getting lesser while the new generation is also unable to face the challenges of the past as the law and order situation, state of electricity, roads, water, health, education, traffic and transport is in a bad shape. Not only this, the ailing condition of primary education has been accepted in the economic survey.

Giving her reaction on the Union budget presented on Friday, Ms Mayawati said rather than bringing 'welfare,' this government is becoming a government of 'commercial mindset.' Rather than working for the welfare and real benefit of the 130 crore population of the country and making policies for them, a handful of industrialists and businessmen are being benefited.

Besides, the BSP honcho asked whether the government's responsibility stop at providing gas connections, houses, etc to a handful of people.

The real problem of the country is that the poor people continuing to be poor, the bad state of the labourer families, the perils of unemployment, the unavailability of better government education and health facilities, in whose respect the Union and the state government of BJP has remained bitterly unsuccessful and the consequences of all these issues are being faced by the Dalits, tribals and backward people, minority community and the poor of the upper castes. UNI