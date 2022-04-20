Mayawati Re-Draws Her Poll Strategy To Counter SP- Cong Alliance In West UP

Lucknow: With the changed political scenario in Uttar Pradesh politics following an alliance being formed between ruling Samajwadi Party and Congress along with RLD and other smaller parties, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati has now started changing her political strategy in view of the possible dent in the Muslim vote-bank in western parts of the state, going to polls in the first phase on February 11. Ms Mayawati has directed her cadre to carry on with their campaign, away from media attention, besides speeding up preparations for her rallies, expected to start from Meerut and Aligarh from February 1. Party sources said Ms Mayawati is likely to address more than a dozen rallies in west UP during the first two phases of the elections. With Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav replacing his father Mulayam Singh Yadav on the Samajwadi Party throne as its national president and an SP-Congress alliance in the offing, the political spotlight is back on BSP Chief Mayawati for whom the UP Assembly elections would determine her very political existence. Today, the BSP supremo called up a group of close party ranks from west UP to strategise her campaign in the region where she has fielded Muslim candidates in significant numbers. The sources here said the BSP supremo not only ascertained the party's preparation, she has also sought feedback on the impact of unprecedented development in the SP camp in the region, especially on the Muslim electorate which has been siding significantly with the Samajwadi Party. The meeting saw Ms Mayawati being detailed on the collective perception of the minority community vis-a-vis BSP and its main rival SP, which is now seeking an alliance with the Congress. Keen to play the Dalit-Muslim consolidation card, Ms Mayawati has decided to field 97 Muslim candidates, of whom more than 36 will be from western UP. Ms Mayawati is eyeing a strong Muslim vote share through a direct fight with the BJP in the west UP by placing herself squarely against the saffron outfit.

UNI