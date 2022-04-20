Mayawati Praises SC's Order On Cases Against Migrants

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court''s order in which it asked the state governments to consider withdrawal of cases against migrant workers lodged for violation of the lockdown.

Mayawati, in a tweet in Hindi, said, "The Supreme Court''s decision of withdrawal of cases against unemployed and helpless migrant workers for not following the norms while they were returning home thousands of kilometres away due to corona epidemic and lockdown, is correct, timely and appreciable."

In another tweet, she said, "The court''s directive to arrange employment for migrant workers returning home by assessing their qualifications in their home state is also very welcome. In this regard, now the governments should start taking concrete and sensitive action immediately, this is the demand of BSP."

During the nationwide lockdown, the Supreme Court has given some important orders in the interest of migrant workers going back home and struggling with employment and livelihood crisis. The apex court has asked the central and state governments to bring the migrants who wish to return to their homes within 15 days. They should be provided facilities and employment. The court has ordered that the state governments should also consider withdrawal of cases registered against the migrant workers for violating the lockdown. --IANS