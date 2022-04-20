Mayawati Opposes Rise Of LPG Prices

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Wednesday slammed the BJP for hiking the price of LPG cylinders and has questioned the Uttar Pradesh government over the insult on the Dalits in the state.

"The rise of price of LPG cylinders have affected the common people of the country and it seems that the BJP government at the Centre was not at all concerned with it. The price of domestic LPG cylinder was raised by Rs 35 and commercial cylinder by Rs 45," she said.

In a statement, Ms Mayawati said that the recent incidents of washing a statue with Gangajal after a BJP woman dalit MLA from Bundelkhand touched it and denying water to a dalit official in Manjhanpur in Kaushambi district proves the anti-dalit attitude of the BJP.

She thanked the Supreme Court for directing the government not to take any action on the NCR even as reiterated that removal of four million people from the list is not justified. UNI